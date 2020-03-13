ASD cancelled all field trips and postponed all district-sponsored public events through at least April 20 effective immediately to reduce potential exposure of the COVID-19.

Concerts, musicals, festivals and dances are just a few of the activities students might not get to experience through their final months of the school year.

Appoquinimink School District cancelled all field trips and postponed all district-sponsored public events through at least April 20 effective immediately to reduce potential exposure of the COVID-19 to students, staff and volunteers.

They introduced a four-phase Pandemic Preparedness Action Plan March 10. Based on the rising number of coronavirus cases in New Castle County, the district implemented “Phase 3,” according to the phase’s description.

“The ASD’s Action Plan is a fluid document. We will continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, and communicate any changes as quickly as is supportable,” Superintendent Matt Burrows said in a letter to students and parents. “This includes weekly updates via email, information on the district website, and a new coronavirus link on the Appoquinimink mobile app.”

Four cases have been confirmed in Delaware, all linked to the University of Delaware, as of March 13.

After-school clubs and co-curricular activities and Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association games, which are regulated at the state level, will continue as planned, as of March 13.

Burrows said all reasonable attempts will be made to reschedule events and activities.

The school district is not allowing any guest visitors to the schools, off-site professional development, in-person parent-teacher conferences, volunteer programs and facility use from outside organizations.

Before- and after-school childcare and enrichment programs will continue. Field usage will be permitted with no access to buildings.

“By taking rapid, responsible steps to reduce transmission – cancelling large public gatherings, for instance – we give our local public health agencies and infrastructure valuable time to respond to the crisis, actions that could significantly reduce mortality rates,” Burrows said.

If there is widespread number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Castle County or confirmed cases in Appoquinimink School District, they will implement “Phase 4,” which will close schools until further notice.