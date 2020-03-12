Environmental groups at seven area high schools announced March 11 the launch of the Delaware Inter-School Climate Competition, with the goal of multiplying green activities through Earth Day, April 22.

Groups at Brandywine High, Concord High, St. Andrew’s, Tatnall, Tower Hill, Ursuline Academy and Wilmington Friends will engage in competition to outscore each other in the achievement of more than 100 ecological activities. The winner will be announced April 22.

To compete, interested students at each participating school will register and join their school team on the online portal of Ecochallenge, a platform for environmental competitions provided free of charge by Ecochallenge.org, a sustainability organization based in Portland, Oregon. Students can then explore the more than 100 “green” activities described there, in nine categories, each of them worth a certain number of competition points, depending on the time investment required. Once students have completed an activity, they will report it on the website, and the corresponding points will be immediately attributed to their school team.

The DISCC school clubs welcome additional entrants.