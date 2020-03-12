Effective immediately, the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services is temporarily suspending visitation to its Level IV and V secure facilities in the wake of Delaware’s first presumptive positive coronavirus cases, the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families announced March 12.

The Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services, under the DCYF, is the leading juvenile justice agency serving youth ordered to rehabilitative services through the judicial system.

YRS secure facilities include the New Castle County Detention Center, Stevenson House Detention Center, Ferris School and the Residential Cottages. Between the secure facilities, the division currently cares for close to 100 youth.

“We are taking immediate action to protect our youth and staff from any potential spread of the coronavirus,” said DCYF Secretary Josette Manning. “We thank our families for their patience and understanding during this time. This situation evolves every day, and we are taking necessary measures to safeguard our facilities while continuing to provide needed services to our youth. We continue to work with health officials and our partners in the juvenile justice community.”

During this time, the Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services will offer phone and video calls for our youth to ensure they remain in contact with their families. The division will continue to serve youth and meet their rehabilitative needs with core programming, which includes education and counseling.

YRS will work with its medical provider and the Delaware Division of Public Health on best health practices and precautionary measures, and will adapt accordingly as the division receives more guidance and information.