I-95 northbound is closed at the I-495 southern split

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened around 1 p.m. today, March 12, on I-95 northbound near Maryland Avenue, Wilmington.

As a result of the crash I-95 northbound is closed at the I-495 southern split.

Police said the road closure is expected to be long and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel.

For updated traffic conditions and road closure information log on to: deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories

Further details will be released as they become available.