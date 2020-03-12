Testing only suggested for people showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus

Regional healthcare provider ChristianaCare will be offering people with symptoms of Coronavirus an opportunity to get drive-through testing on Friday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot at 601 S. Madison St. in Wilmington, across from Penn Cinema at the Riverfront.

The parking lot is accessible from Beech Street.

Testing is not recommended for people who are not showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

According to a press release, the event is for people who have symptoms consistent with the Coronavirus, which include flu-like symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The tests will be provided at no charge. The results will be available within two to five days.

It is recommended that people showing severe symptoms should call their doctor.

People with questions about Coronavirus may call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 or TTY at 1-800-232-5460 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or e-mail DPHCall@delaware.gov.

COVID-19 CASES

As of the evening of Thursday, March 12, the Center for Disease Control reports 1,215 cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in the US, with 36 deaths, as reported by 42 states and the District of Columbia.

According to the CDC, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease cases.

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever Cough Shortness of breath

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately.

Emergency warning signs include:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath Persistent pain or pressure in the chest New confusion or inability to arouse Bluish lips or face

The CDC notes that the list of symptoms is not complete, and to consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.