UPS announced eight elite drivers from Delaware are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Delaware boasts 43 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 1,056 years of accident-free driving. James Southard, of Wilmington, is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 38 years of accident-free driving. There are 389 total full-time UPS drivers in Delaware.

“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Kim Van Utrecht, president, UPS Chesapeake District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Delaware drivers inducted this year to the Circle of Honor are James Auteri, of Middletown, serving Christiana; Richard Clarke, of Newark, serving New Castle; Mark Foster, of Townsend, serving Uniondale, New York; Garrett Jones, of Harrington, serving Christiana; Bernard Kennedy, of Middletown, serving Philadelphia; Anna Kirlin, of Wilmington, serving Christiana; Jeffrey Kreiss, of Wilmington, serving Christiana; and Arthur Singleton, of Middletown, serving Maspeth, New York.

For more, visit ups.com.