Two candidates including the incumbent have filed for one five-year term in the Appoquinimink School District Board of Education election Tuesday, May 12.

Board member Michelle Wall is running for re-election, according to the New Castle County Department of Elections.

Wayne Meadows is the only other candidate to file by the March 6 deadline.

The election May 12 will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations: Bunker Hill Elementary, Olive B. Loss Elementary, Marion Proffitt Training Center, Everett Meredith Middle School, Middletown High School, Old State Elementary, Townsend Early Childhood Center and Alfred G. Waters Middle School.