The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is reactivating the SoberLift program, in partnership with Lyft, over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, statewide.

The program will begin at 8 p.m. March 13 and run through 2 a.m. March 18, and will provide free Lyft vouchers, maximum value of $15, for individuals who want a sober ride. To participate in the program, text “SOBERLIFT” to 99000 to redeem the discount code.

Campaign sponsors include Breakthru Beverage, Crown Royal, Captain Morgan, Two Stones Pub, Buffalo Wild Wings, Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen, First State Brew Bus, Kelly’s Logan House, Washington Street Ale House/Oyster House, Wilmington Blue Rocks, Delaware Department of Insurance, Dewey Business Partnership, Bluecoast Seafood Grill & Raw Bar Rehoboth, The Starboard, Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen, Liquid Alchemy Brewing and Aloysius Butler & Clark.

St. Patrick's Day ranks among the top five most popular drinking days in America — only behind New Year’s Eve, Christmas and Fourth of July, and like most states, it is celebrated across several weekends throughout March as well as the actual day. In 2018 alone, 73 people — 39% of all crash fatalities — were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Six-hundred seventy-three DUI arrests have already taken place in Delaware in 2020.

For more, visit ohs.delaware.gov.