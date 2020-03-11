Early-bird registration for Erase the Record 5K, hosted by the Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network and set for April 11 at Glasgow Regional Park, 2275 Pulaski Highway, Newark, ends March 12 online at bit.ly/33afg3p.

The event raises money to cover the costs associated with an expungement for those eligible for a mandatory expungement under SB197, which provides mandatory expungement eligibility to individuals who were convicted of the possession, use or consumption of marijuana prior to Delaware’s decriminalization of these offenses, and SB37, which expanded the availability of expungement to some categories of adult records of arrest and conviction.

Early-bird registration is $35 and includes a T-shirt.

For more, visit delawarecan.org or erasetherecord.org.