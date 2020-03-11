Atlantic General Hospital announced March 10 it was named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

This annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all rural and community hospitals throughout the nation.

“This award is based upon the quality of care, patient experience receiving care, and keeping costs for care low in our community,” said Atlantic General Hospital President and CEO Michael Franklin. “This doesn’t happen by accident. Atlantic General is committed to ensuring our community has the best healthcare available.”

Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the index assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. It’s used by organizations such as the National Rural Health Association for their advocacy and legislative outreach efforts.

“The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength Index.”

