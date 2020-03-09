16-year-old Isaiah Yunas, of Dewey Beach, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a teenager after he allegedly assaulted a man.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, when troopers were dispatched to the Giant parking lot at 19312 Lighthouse Plaza, in Rehoboth Beach. A 54-year-old male victim was being treated by EMS when police arrived.

The victim had purchased merchandise from Giant and was exiting the store when he was approached by 16-year-old Isaiah Yunas, of Dewey Beach. According to police, Yunas asked the victim if he remembered him., to which he replied that he did not know or recognize him. Yunas allegedly then struck the victim several times, causing severe facial injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Yunas was taken into custody at the scene and charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was later released on his own recognizance.