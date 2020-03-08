Darin McMahon of Lewes left paralyzed

Cody Saylor of Allentown has been charged for the shooting at Threat Assessment Tactical Solutions that paralyzed 46-year-old Darin McMahon, of Lewes, in September last year.

Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced that Saylor, 28, had been charged with one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one third-degree felony count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and one second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

Saylor was arraigned at Magisterial District Judge Kristina Anzini’s office and released on $75,000 unsecured bail Jan. 14.

On Sept. 15, Saylor was a role-player for the Rockwell Tactical Group, which had rented the T.A.T.S. building on Kraemer Avenue in Stroudsburg for a “force-on-force” weapons training session. That day was the second day of training for the group.

After a morning session, Saylor exchanged his simunition gun – a paint weapon – for his personal Glock 19 pistol before leaving for lunch. After returning, Saylor never secured his pistol and never retrieved his simunition gun before beginning the next scenario.

As the training exercise unfolded, Saylor engaged with McMahon and fired a shot that struck McMahon’s neck.

At about 2 p.m., police were dispatched to T.A.T.S., where McMahon was found lying on the floor of a garage between a car and wall that was used for some scenarios. McMahon was unresponsive and not breathing, and others at the scene had been performing life-saving efforts and CPR.

Police discovered the gunshot wound, and he was transported by EMS to Stroudsburg High School, where he was then airlifted to a hospital.

One of the men that had performed CPR on McMahon commented that a “safety check” had not been conducted, and that a live round had been fired. Officers located a Glock pistol from the floor of the garage, opposite of where McMahon was found.

When EMS had arrived, an officer had been directed to a man standing across the street. The officer stated that he had been advised that the individual, subsequently identified as Saylor, was the shooter.