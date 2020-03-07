56-year-old Daniel W. King, of Delmar, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Delmar man following a stabbing.

The incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, when troopers were dispatched to a residence on Wilson Farm Road, in Bridgeville, for a report of break-in and serious assault. According to police, the victim's ex-boyfriend, 56-year-old Daniel W. King, broke into her home and began assaulting her with a metal pipe. He then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began stabbing her while she attempted to call 911.

Troopers arrived on scene and located the suspect in the residence, where he was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries and is listed in stable condition.

King was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling causing physical injury, aggravated menacing, possession of burglar tools, criminal mischief over $1,000 recklessly damaging property and endangering the welfare of a child - committed a crime a child witnessed by sight and sound. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $215,000 cash bond.