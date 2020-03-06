The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and its affiliate, The Partnership Inc., announced on March 5 the 2020 Superstars in Education award winners, all of which exemplify creativity and efficacy in education — from closing reading achievement gaps to fostering social emotion learning to readying high school students to enter the workforce.

Winners will be recognized at a reception and awards ceremony at 4:45 p.m. March 11 in Wilmington University’s Doberstein Admissions Center Auditorium, 320 N. Dupont Highway, Wilmington Manor.

While many go through the rigorous application process, only a handful of winners are selected each year. Programs range from single classroom programs to collaborations between classes and other schools, or through community partnerships. The Superstars in Education program welcomed three new Superstars to its roster: the WOLVES Reading Program at Las Américas ASPIRA Academy, Charter School; the Student Advisory Program at Talley Middle School, Brandywine School District; and the Sussex Tech Health Professions Program at Sussex Technical High School, Sussex Technical School District.

The WOLVES Reading Program is aligned to Las Américas ASPIRA Academy’s mascot, mission and vision by fostering a culturally inclusive community that honors and helps all students realize their full potential in English and Spanish content area classrooms and beyond. The program enhances the balanced literacy framework at LAAA by embedding language acquisition scaffolds so that all students, English Language Learners included, improve their literacy achievement and ultimately close the reading achievement gap.

At Talley Middle School, teaching and fostering positive social behaviors is important to academic success and creating responsible citizens in the local community. The Student Advisory Program was created with the goal of providing a systematic way to teach social emotional lessons and engage students in important age-appropriate conversations that help them grow as individuals.

Of Sussex Technical High School’s 17 career-technical areas, the Health Professions Program is the most popular. Through classroom and clinical instruction, students gain hands-on experience and training for a range of careers in medical or healthcare fields. The four-year program prepares students to ultimately achieve certified nurse assistant status, which allows graduates to enter the job market immediately upon graduation or to work in their field and earn an income while pursuing higher education.

The Superstars in Education Selection Committee considered nominations from public, private, magnet, charter and parochial schools from around the state. Leaders from both the education and business worlds will make appearances during the reception and awards ceremony May 13. The cost to attend is $35 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more, visit dscc.com.