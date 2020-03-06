At the intersection with Smyrna Leipsic Road

A collision this morning on U.S Route 13 at Smyrna Leipsic Road caused temporary traffic delays.

Ambulance crews, paramedics, police and firefighters responded.

According to the Citizens' Hose Company website, the emergency call happened at 7:59 a.m., reported as a traffic collision with injuries.

No other information about injuries has been reported yet. The Sun-Times will update this story when more information is available.

As of 8:15 a.m., traffic was moving with lane restrictions causing minor backups.