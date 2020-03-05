Community and business leaders across the lower Eastern Shore are partnering to offer the Women and Minority Business Resource Expo from 8 a.m. to noon May 14 at Ocean Downs Casino, 10218 Racetrack Road, Berlin, Maryland.

While Maryland is comprised of roughly 52% women and 41% non-Caucasian citizens, only 39% of all Maryland businesses in 2012 were owned by women, and 38% by minorities.

This event is open to the public, 21 and older. Registration is $20 advance, $25 at the door. Ocean Downs is donating $10 in free play to all attendees. Guest speakers and resource agencies have been selected to offer an encompassing experience for women and minorities who wish to start a business or those in business who wish to grow. Federal, state and local government programs, legal assistance, financial planning, chambers of commerce and nonprofits will be in attendance. Continental breakfast and refreshments will be provided.

Co-hosts include Telamon, NAACP, MCE, SBDC, MdDoT, Wor-Wic Community College, Salisbury University, Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, Berlin Chamber of Commerce, Worcester County Economic Development, Wicomico County Economic Development and Somerset Economic Development.

For registration and more, visit oceanpineschamber.org.