Sen. Dave Wilson and Dave Skocik, of PR Delaware, were presented tributes signed by Gov. John Carney and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long at the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition's annual fundraising dinner held Feb. 29 at Dover Downs.

The tributes acknowledged Wilson’s and Skocik’s fundraising work for the DBCC since 2013 through the annual live auction and other events as needed. The Lights of Life Gala's theme for 2020 was “Mardi Gras.”