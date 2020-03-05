The Delaware Department of Transportation will present the selected preferred alternative for the proposed roadway improvements along Coastal Highway/state Route 1 in the area of Cave Neck Road in Sussex County at a public workshop from 3 to 6 p.m. March 31 at Lewes Fire Station No. 2, 32198 Janice Road.

Roadway alternatives were presented to the public Oct. 15, 2019.

The purpose of this project is to maintain capacity of the state Route 1 corridor and improve safety at the unsignalized intersection of state Route 1 and Cave Neck Road while improving mobility and access for local traffic. Attendees will have the opportunity to review display maps with the preferred alternative and provide comments. Project team members will also be in attendance to answer questions.

Comment forms will be provided. Comments may be submitted at the workshop, online at deldot.gov, or written comments may be sent to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903. The comment deadline will be April 14. This location is accessible to persons having disabilities. Persons who require auxiliary aids and services such as qualified interpreters are requested to contact DelDOT by phone or mail one week in advance.