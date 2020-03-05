The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities will host a presentation on the transportation services a new agency is providing to seniors 55 and older, and to adults 18 and older who have visual impairments.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. March 16 at the Sussex County Administrative Offices West Complex, 22215 N. Dupont Blvd., Georgetown.

Titled ‘‘How Will I Ever Get There?’ — ITN Southern Delaware Offers a Solution!,” Janis Hanwell, executive director of the nonprofit agency, will elaborate on the services her organization provides and the various membership and volunteer opportunities available.

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities is an 11-member panel established by the Sussex County Council to be an advocate for programs and policies that benefit older and disabled residents. The committee meets every other month, in January, March, May, July, September and November. All meetings are open to the public.

The Advisory Committee’s mission is to increase dialogue, make recommendations to Sussex County Council, and to give support, assistance and advice on significant issues and programs that may affect the lives of the county’s aging and adults with physical disabilities populations.

For more, visit sussexcountyde.gov/boards-committees.