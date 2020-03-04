Ahmeer Ryle, 17, held on multiple weapons charges

A Wilmington teen has been arrested on a variety of charges after bringing a gun to school.

According to police, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 17-year-old Ahmeer Ryle was in class at Concord High School, 2501 Ebright Rd., Wilmington, in the Brandywine School District, when a teacher saw a handgun fall out of Ryle’s book bag.

Ryle immediately grabbed the gun and his belongings and fled the school on foot.

The School Resource Officer eventually located Ryle on Naaman’s Rd., just east of Ebright Rd., where he was taken in to custody without further incident.

While in custody, police discovered that Ryle was no longer in possession of the gun, later determining that Ryle had discarded the weapon at an unknown location at some point after fleeing the school.

Despite what police called “an exhaustive search” of the area, with Delaware State Troopers on foot, K-9 units, and the Delaware State Police helicopter involved, the gun was never found.

Ryle has been uncooperative in assisting with the recovery of the gun, police said.

Ryle was taken into custody and charged with:

carrying a concealed deadly weapon possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile possession of a weapon in a safe school zone tampering with physical evidence

Ryle was arraigned in Family Court and committed to a juvenile facility on $20,000 secured bail.