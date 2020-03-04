Ten seniors at Sussex Technical High School studying media broadcasting recently earned their professional certifications in Avid, mastering a software suite and qualifying as video editors and post-production assistants.

The students completed their Avid Certified User for Media Composer certifications, which covers both technical and operational skills, workflows and non-linear editing concepts.

Seniors who completed their certification are Alexander Rakes, of Bridgeville; Jaina Hershey, Miranda Hudson and Kiaya James, of Georgetown; Hannah Scarborough, of Lincoln; Ryan Flood, Julia Hardy and James Metts, of Milford; and Alexa Griffith and Adrianne Smith, of Seaford.

Sussex Tech’s media broadcasting communications technical area prepares students for careers in television, radio, media production and video editing, among others. Students use professional-level equipment and technology to produce daily news broadcasts, video stories and public service announcements.