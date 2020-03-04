The number is 1-866-408-1899.

The Division of Public Health COVID call center is open at its State Health Operations Center in Smyrna. The call center number is 1-866-408-1899.

The call center is open to take questions from the public, schools, medical providers, state agencies and community organizations.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A recorded message will provide instructions for persons calling after 4:30 p.m. or on weekends who may have symptoms of concern.

There is an email address where individuals can submit questions: DPHCall@delaware.gov.

“We are receiving a tremendous number of calls from concerned individuals, and from organizations seeking guidance on what they should be doing to mitigate community spread of coronavirus disease, should it occur in Delaware,” said DPH Director Karyl Rattay.

“Opening this call center will enable us to answer people’s very valid concerns and enable key epidemiology staff to better focus on the job of monitoring returning travelers, and maintaining our high level of surveillance.”



