Morris James welcomed Sarah Ennis to its Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights Group, the firm announced Feb. 9.

Ennis’ practice focuses on counseling clients on commercial bankruptcy and restructuring and insolvency matters. Ennis represents Chapter 11 debtors, insurers in all facets of bankruptcy-related issues, creditors’ committees, liquidating trustees, trade creditors and financial institutions, purchasers of assets, and both plaintiffs and defendants in numerous avoidance actions, including preference and fraudulent transfer actions.

Prior to joining Morris James, Ennis worked as an associate for seven years in Wilmington, handling bankruptcy and corporate and commercial litigation where she gained significant experience in various courts in Delaware.

Ennis is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, the Richard S. Rodney American Inn of Court and the Delaware State and American Bar Associations. She is admitted in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Sarah earned her J.D. in 2012 from Widener University Delaware Law School, and her Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, in 2009 from Wesley College.