Delaware Shore Field Hockey Inc. Executive Director Ike Eisenhour presented a check for $1,100 to Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore’s Community Relations Coordinator Linda Forte, raised through the annual Hockey4Haxton event.

The funds will help Easterseals provide therapy services for people with disabilities in Sussex County.

Hockey4Haxton is an annual indoor tournament in memory of Amanda Haxton, a member of the Delaware Shore Field Hockey community and a former athlete at Cape Henlopen High School and East Stroudsburg University. As a result of an accident, Amanda received services at Easterseals in Georgetown. Donations from the event benefit the Easterseals Children’s Therapy program in Georgetown and the Hockey for Haxton Scholarship fund for outstanding hockey players.

For more, visit delawareshorefh.org.

For more on Easterseals, call 800-677-3800 or visit de.easterseals.com.