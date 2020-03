Goldey-Beacom’s softball and women’s tennis teams announced on March 2 schedule changes for the week.

The softball team’s home doubleheader against Bloomsburg, originally scheduled for March 3, now will be on March 4. The start time at the Jackson Complex remains 2 p.m.

The women’s tennis team’s match March 8 at Millersville has been moved up to a 1 p.m. start.