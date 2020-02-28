A 59-year-old Lewes man purchased one Cash Glitter Instant Game ticket while visiting Daily Market in Lewes, and ended up winning one of the game's $100,000 top prizes.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he enjoys playing Multi Win Lotto and Keno, but especially likes playing Instant Games every time he visits Daily Market.

"I was blown away," he said, referring to the moment he realized that he had won. "I kept looking at the ticket in shock. It was so exciting."

"We're very pleased to be able to offer Delaware Lottery players such big top prizes in our Instant Games," said Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk. "It's always so exciting when our players win those prizes."

When asked what he was planning to do with his winnings, the man said he wanted to pay off his and his wife's cars and put the rest into a money market account.

"This is going to have a big impact on my life," he said. "It'll really help me pad my retirement savings."

The man claimed his prize from Lottery Headquarters on Feb. 20.

