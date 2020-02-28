The Delaware Department of Transportation recently announced that its contractor will be inspecting bridges in Christiana with lane closures at night from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. during the week of March 1.

Interstate Highway 95 will experience the following closures: Right lane closed on I-95 northbound between Exit 4A and the Churchmans Road Overpass on March 1; Two left lanes closed on I-95 northbound between Exit 4A and the Churchmans Road Overpass on March 2; Right lane closed on I-95 southbound between Exit 4A and Exit 3 on March 3; and Two left lanes closed on I-95 southbound between Exit 4A and Exit 3 on March 4.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.