Some fun Delaware events to dive into this weekend, from Feb. 28 to March 1

1. Wee lads and lassies will have an excuse to rock their bandanas and knee-high boots for the Leap Year Pirate Fest. Seating is first come, first served.

Children will get to meet Grace O’Malley the Pirate Queen, enjoy live music by Celtic Harvest and watch a sword-fighting demonstration. Kids will also have a chance to take a selfie with a sea monster and do their “Aaarrrrr-ing” in a pirate costume contest (with family-friendly costumes only).

There will be piratical crafts and activities (while they last). Face painting will be available for a fee.

The Leap Year Pirate Fest will launch at Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday. INFO delawarelibraries.libcal.com or 744-9680.

2. Artie’s mentally-ill wife, Bananas, imagines she’s an animal. Meanwhile, he strives to become famous and so does his girlfriend, Bunny, in the play “The House of Blue Leaves.”

The show follows a New York family that gets flipped upside down as Pope Paul VI visits New York.

Artie is a zookeeper and failed singer-songwriter who’s found an institution for his wife surrounded by trees and blue leaves.

You can dive headfirst into all of the drama in “The House of Blue Leaves” at Chapel Street Players, 27 N. Chapel St., Newark at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday. COST $20 adult; $15 senior; 5 student. INFO chapelstreetplayers.org or 368-2248.

3. Lauren Calve is like a Frankenstein mashup featuring Bonnie Raitt’s aura, Ben Harper’s slide-guitar style and Patty Griffin’s dynamic voice.

Calve is a D.C.-area singer-songwriter and lap-steel player who brought excitement to the Americana scene.

She dropped her debut EP, “Between the Creek and the Tracks,” in 2014, earning her a Washington Area Music Association nomination for Best Roots Rock Vocalist. In 2018, she released her sophomore album, “Light Dark.”

Calve will rock out with her band at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach at 10 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO dogfish.com or 226-BREW.