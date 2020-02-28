Police say juvenile ordered Chinese delivery, and then took off in the driver's car

New Castle County Police arrested a 12-year-old after the teen took a delivery car for a joyride.

Police said their officers were sent to the Paladin Club Apartments in Wilmington on Thursday, Feb. 27, following up on a vehicle theft report that had just happened.

When the first officers arrived, they saw a car matching the description in the report driving through the complex.

The officers hit the lights and sirens, and the car slowed enough for the driver to jump out and run, police said.

The car then drifted into a fully marked patrol car.

Police then set up a perimeter, during which the driver was found in a neighboring complex, Colony North Apartments.

Detectives from the New Castle County Police Criminal Investigations Unit arrived on the scene eventually determined that the 12-year-old juvenile suspect called in a food order from a local Chinese Food Restaurant.

When the driver arrived, the juvenile waited until the driver was at the door of the apartment and then jumped into the delivery man’s vehicle and drove off.

No injuries were reported and both vehicles sustained minor damage.

The juvenile was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony vehicle theft, one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest, one count of reckless driving, and one count of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released to his parent on $1,450 unsecured bail.