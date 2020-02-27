Site will reopen April 18 for weekend use only

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Polly Drummond Hill Yard Waste, on Polly Drummond Hill site will close for the season on Friday, Feb. 28.

According to DNREC officials, the site usually closes at the end of January, but has remained open due to the recent mild weather.

As a result, DNREC extended the site's operation into 2020 to accommodate yard waste activities.

Area residents who wish to recycle their yard waste while the Polly Drummond Hill Road site is closed are asked to review DNREC's Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances “What to Do with Yard Waste in Delaware" brochure.

The brochure can be accessed by clicking here.

To find a nearby location for yard waste disposal, click on the blue button "Yard Waste Drop-off Sites" for a list of sites categorized by county here.

The Polly Drummond Hill Road Yard Waste site will reopen on Saturday, April 18, when the site will be open Saturday and Sunday only from 8 a.m. from 5 p.m.