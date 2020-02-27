The championship game is at Dover High Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Dover High School’s boys basketball team will host Laurel in the Henlopen Conference championship game Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Dover.

The Senators won the Northern Division and the Bulldogs took the Southern Division. Both teams have regular season records of 18-2.

Dover won the conference championship last year in a 75-56 victory over Lake Forest.

Spectators can buy tickets for $8 at the gymnasium’s entrance after the gates open at 5 p.m.

The girls conference title game will also be held at Dover High, starting at 6 p.m., between Cape Henlopen and Woodbridge.

The boys state tournament starts Tuesday, March 3. The Senators advanced to the DIAA championship game at the Bob Carpenter Center last year, losing to Sanford 48-45.

The girls state tournament begins Wednesday, March 4.