The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Air Quality and industry partners will host Air Permitting Basics training workshops at 8 a.m. March 18 at DNREC’s Lukens Drive office, 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle, and again at 8 a.m. March 26 in the DNREC Auditorium, 89 Kings Highway, Dover.

Topics to be covered include an overview of DNREC’s Division of Air Quality and air permitting basics, with examples presented at the workshops for generators and boilers. Certificates for professional development hours will be available for those attending. Seating is limited and registration is required.

For registration and more, vsit dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/air/permitting-basics, call 739-9069 or email michelle.jacobs@delaware.gov.