May 12 election candidate filing deadline is March 6

The clock is ticking down on the filing deadline for the upcoming Red Clay school board election, as two incumbents run unopposed for their respective seats.

According to the Department of Elections website, the deadline for candidate filing is Friday, March 6, at 4:30 p.m.

Currently, Martin Wilson, District B, and Catherine Thompson, District G, are the only official candidates registered for the May 12 election.

District B covers a portion of Wilmington west of I-95, while District G covers portions of Hockessin and north to Pike Creek Road.

Both terms expire June 30, 2025.

Registered residents may vote at any Polling Places from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the day of the election.

You may vote in this election if you:

Show proof of identity and address; Are a U.S. and Delaware citizen; Are at least 18 years old; and Live in the Red Clay Consolidated School District

Polling places in the Hockessin area are H.P. DuPont Middle School and North Star Elementary School.

In Pike Creek, polling places are: Brandywine Springs School; Dickinson High School; Linden Hill Elementary School; Marbrook Elementary School; and McKean High School.

For a complete list of candidates and polling places, as well as district maps, visit electionsncc.delaware.gov and click on “school board elections.”