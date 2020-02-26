Registration is open for the 10th Annual Delaware DigiGirlz Day 2020, set for 8:30 a.m. May 20 at Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Dover.

Girls in the eighth and ninth grades, or ages 13-15, will spend a day filled with hands-on learning that feature careers in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. DigiGirlz Day is designed to encourage young women to explore the possibilities available in those fields.

DigiGirlz Day is free and open for Delaware public, private, charter and home schools. Individual students are also encouraged to participate. Registration is mandatory; continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

“DigiGirlz Day is such a creative and fun way to empower young women and get them excited about STEM careers,” said Gov. John Carney. “We want to thank Microsoft, as well as all the partners who have made this event possible for the last 10 years and inspired more than a thousand young Delaware women.”

“Providing inclusive opportunities is a priority and we’re pleased that since Delaware began hosting DigiGirlz Day we’ve been able to reach more than 1,200 young women,” said Delaware Chief Information Officer James Collins. “With the ongoing support from our partners, it is our goal to encourage young women to pursue STEM opportunities that can potentially turn into the careers of tomorrow. This is a great example of how we can leverage public/private partnerships for the greater good.”

“The girls who have attended this annual event in the past have gained a better understanding of potential STEM careers — from being a videogame designer, a drone pilot, or a robotic coder to a 3D digital artist or cyber security professional,” said Secretary of Education Susan Bunting. “The day is a lot of fun, and the girls leave with valuable experiences, which we hope will influence their career exploration in the future.”

This year’s DigiGirlz Day features several different career track explorations including game design, drones, 3D digital art and mixed reality robotic coding. Creating 3D jewelry, learning about phishing, virtual reality, circuitry, social media and photo/video editing are also offered.

DigiGirlz is sponsored by Delaware’s Department of Technology and Information, Microsoft, Delaware Department of Education, Delaware Technical and Community College, Wilmington University, University of Delaware, Delaware State University, Cyber Streets and the Delaware Center for Educational Technology.

For registration and more, visit 2020digigirlz10yearsindelaware.eventbrite.com.