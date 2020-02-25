Portions of the Fowler Beach area of Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, which includes the bay beach, dunes and back-barrier portions, will close beginning March 1 for the benefit of federally- and state-protected beachnesting and migratory shorebirds, including red knot, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns and others.

When visiting Prime Hook beaches during beachnesting bird season, obey all posted signs and barriers, keep pets at home and remain at the water’s edge unless otherwise indicated via symbolic fencing.

Dog walking is prohibited, as is entering the closed area for horseshoe crab flipping is prohibited.

These areas are subject to change and/or modification at any time.

The beachnesting habitat will reopen Oct. 1 for full use by wildlife dependent visitors.

Prime Hook is a carry-in/carry-out National Wildlife Refuge — place all litter in trash receptacles

For more, call 684-8419 or visit fws.gov/refuge/prime_hook.