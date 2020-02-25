Performances set for March 5 ,6 and 7

Omigod you guys, you totally have to come see "Legally Blonde" at Milford High School during the first week of March!

Based on the book and movie of the same name, Milford Drama Club’s latest musical theater production is the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend. As Elle struggles with professors, classmates, coursework and even a murder trial, she discovers that she has more to offer than just her looks — and that she has the power to change her world.

Director Carissa Meiklejohn says, “This story has a powerful message for girls about being independent. While it may be packaged in pink wrapping, at its heart, it is a story about being positive, encouraging, and supportive from which anyone can learn.”

The musical is rated PG-13 due to mature dialogue and themes.

“I am so proud of this cast, which is made up of freshmen through seniors. They have all worked so hard to bring these enjoyable characters to life,” Meiklejohn said.

Featured student performers include Jocelyn Argo, Jayden Arthurs, Brianna Bailey, Brooke Bunting, Jacob Elliott, Jakob Faulkner, Keren Garcia-Aguilar, Jesus Gomez, Janae Greer, Anna Hatfield, Will Kahn, Abby Lincoln, Jacqueline Matias-Morales, Mya MacFarland, Adam Morales Jr., Keyla Natareno, Dylan Phillips, Daimi Roblero, Kylie Short, Sophia Sobota, Ireland Stump, Haley Thompson, Paige Thompson, Mystery Villa, Julie White and Rebecca Wisniewski.

Performances will be held in the Milford High School auditorium on Thursday, March 5, Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7. All three evening shows will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be an afternoon matinee on Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door and are $5 for students aged 18 or younger, $6 for seniors 60 or older and $8 for all others.

For additional information, contact producer Erica Snyder at (302) 422-1610 or esnyder@msd.k12.de.us.