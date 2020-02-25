Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan announced Feb. 25 that Marc Coté was selected as the new director of planning for the department, and will transition to his new role March 1.

During his 30-year career with the department, Coté has worked in road design and served as a project manager in corridor management, quality management and project management in the Division of Transportation Solutions. In 2005, Coté moved to the Division of Planning to become the subdivision engineer and in 2012 the assistant director of planning for development coordination.

“Marc has excelled in every role he has held with DelDOT, and I am so happy that he will serve in this critical role for the department going forward,” said Cohan. “Marc has a stellar reputation within the department and in the engineering and contracting communities. He is also highly respected by the members of the Delaware General Assembly and is often sought after for advice on development coordination issues within their legislative districts.”

“I am honored to be chosen by Secretary Cohan to lead the Division of Planning, and I look forward to continuing the great work that planning does to support DelDOT’s mission,” said Coté. “I am excited about planning for the future to provide a transportation system to serve all Delawareans using technology and innovative ideas to develop and deliver projects.”

Coté graduated from Lehigh University in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. Coté has been a professional engineer for 26 years and is also a certified planner. He resides in Magnolia with his wife of 28 years and has three children.

Coté succeeds Drew Boyce, who will retire from the department March 30 after more than 34 years of service to Delaware.