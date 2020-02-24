Show celebrates the music of Queen, centered around a story from a dystopian future

Get ready to rock your face off with the music of Queen as St. Mark’s High School presents “We Will Rock You: The Music of Queen and Ben Elton” on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday Feb. 29.

St. Mark’s theater director Ashley Thompson, now in her second year, said she wanted to do something challenging for the students, with something that would attract them and attract a fresh audience.

She also wanted to do something “big” for the school’s 50th anniversary, and attempt to top last year’s show.

“We did ‘Les Miserable’ last year, and I thought: well, what is bigger than the music of Queen?” Thompson said. It felt timely, and there are good themes to talk about and explore. It’s also great because we’re working with the art department and learning about the importance in using art.”

She’s also letting students take on a variety of rolls, in assisting with aspects of the production like directing and choreography.

Thompson said she’s working with a large crew of 25 actors, and between 35 and 40 crew members.

She’s also working with a student as assistant director, another first for her.

“We’re navigating new paths and hopefully having fun in the process,” Thompson said. “It’s a well-run student factory.”

Thompson said she’s excited to direct what she believes is the show’s first ever performance in Delaware.

“It has a real energy to it,” she said of the production.

We Will Rock You is a jukebox musical based on the songs of British rock band Queen, with a book by British author and comedian Ben Elton.

Set 300 years in the future, individuality has been repressed, musical instruments are forbidden, and rock music is unknown.

The show features many of Queen’s biggest hits, including “Fat Bottomed Girls,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and the titular 1977 hit, “We Will Rock You.”

Performances are Feb. 28 and 29, 7:30 p.m. in the Saint Mark's Theater, 2501 Pike Creek Rd., Pike Creek.

Tickets are $10 for students/senior citizens, $13 for adults, and $5 for children under 10. Tickets will be available at the door.

