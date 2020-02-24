Traffic stop for speeding led to drug arrest

Brandon W. Wynes, 22, of Houston, Delaware, was arrested the evening of Feb. 23 during a traffic stop on Rehoboth Avenue after he was found to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

A Rehoboth Beach Police officer stopped Wynes, who was driving west in a white Chrysler 200 more than double the 25 mph speed limit, around 11:30 p.m.

Upon approaching the vehicle and talking to Wynes, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Wynes was detained and removed from the car.

After searching the car, police found marijuana, in an amount consistent with personal use, associated paraphernalia, a scale and a felony amount of cocaine.

Wynes was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity, one count of possession of marijuana in a personal use quantity, a civil violation and one count of speed in excess of 25 mph in a business district.

He was presented and released on $6,002 unsecured bail.