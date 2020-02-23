21-year-old Khail S. Reid, of Delmar, 22-year-old Isaiah Reid, of Seaford, and 21-year-old Saa'diq A. Holmes,of Newark, New Jersey, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested three suspects on drug charges in Rehoboth Beach.

Troopers were dispatched to Jake’s Seafood restaurant, located at 19178 Coastal Highway, for a report of a disorderly subject around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. A security guard advised them that a man had become disorderly and was asked to leave. He was reported to have been seen with a firearm in his hand and entered the driver’s side of a black Chevy sedan.

Troopers observed a black 2018 Chevrolet Malibu exiting the restaurant’s parking lot and turning onto southbound Coastal Highway. According to police, the vehicle was seen failing to maintain its lane and a traffic stop was initiated. When police contacted the driver, identified as 21-year-old Khail S. Reid, of Delmar, an odor of marijuana was detected. There were also two passengers in the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Reid, of Seaford, and 21-year-old Saa’diq A. Holmes,of Newark, New Jersey.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and located a loaded (10 rounds) 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, a loaded (17 rounds) 9mm handgun, three 9mm bullets, 59.12 grams of marijuana and over $600 in suspected drug proceeds.

A computer inquiry found that all three suspects were a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Khalil Reid was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, second-degree conspiracy and traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,250 secured bond.

Isaiah Reid and Saa’diq A. Holmes were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and second-degree conspiracy. Both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $14,500 secured bond.