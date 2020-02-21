Frederick J. Dawson, executive vice president of Bassett, Dawson & Foy Inc. Wealth Manager, Raymond James, located in Wilmington, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisers named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

Dawson, who joined Raymond James in 1985, has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. He offers a range of wealth management services for individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online Jan. 16; read the complete list at bit.ly/38LQV6d.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by Shook Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. Those advisers that are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Out of approximately 32,000 nominations, more than 4,000 advisers received the award. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor Shook receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

For more on Bassett, Dawson & Foy Inc., visit bdfwealth.com or call 999-9330.