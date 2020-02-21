Four Sussex Academy athletes signed letters of intent to play college lacrosse in a ceremony held Feb. 19.

Bridget Cosgrove, of Seaford, signed a letter with the U.S. Coast Guard Academy; Bella Kwan, of Lewes, signed a letter with Occidental College; Molly Martiner, of Lewes, signed a letter with Rhodes College; and Grant Thomas, of Lewes, signed a letter with Washington College.

Sussex Academy is a public charter, tuition-free, school.

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.