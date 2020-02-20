Proceeds benefit non-profit Wilmington & Western Railroad

This weekend in Hockessin, find a new piece from a local artist for your home or office, and support a great local cause in the process at the 19th annual Wilmington and Western Railroad’s Hockessin Art Festival.

Held at the Hockessin Memorial Hall, the yearly art show is part of the non-profit WWRR’s fundraising effort to benefit the railroad, with 30 percent of all art sales going directly to the WWRR.

The show features over 20 local artists, who will be displaying and selling limited edition prints, original watercolors, oils, acrylics, pastels, sculpture, fine jewelry, mosaics and more.

Guests can also enjoy a ride on the WWRR’s Festival Express, a vintage train that leaves outside the festival (behind the memorial hall) for a 40-minute round-trip through the towns of Yorklyn and Ashland.

The show begins with a Friday evening preview from 5 to 9 p.m., and is open Saturday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete list of artists, visit wwrr.com/ride/events/artfest.aspx.

ABOUT WWRR

The Wilmington & Western is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization, that relies on both ticket sales as well as fundraising efforts to maintain its collection.

Income raised from the Hockessin Art Festival supports train operations, restoration projects, track maintenance, and more, according to their website.

The railroad’s operating season starts each spring and runs through Dec. 30, with a variety of special events throughout the year, as well as regular train rides on its 10 miles of track between Greenbank Station and Hockessin.