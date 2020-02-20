The Delaware Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Interstate 95 southbound between Route 1 and Biden Welcome Center, Newark, from 9 p.m. Feb. 27 to 4 a.m. Feb. 28, for contractors to replace an overhead sign structure.

The contractor will replace the sign structure that will require complete closure of three lanes on I-95 southbound. At all times, one lane will remain open to motorists.

Motorists should anticipate complete stoppage of traffic for approximately 15 minutes on I-95 southbound with the assistance of the Delaware State Police. A crane will be removing the sign structure with placement in the median.

Variable message boards will be posted.