Bayhealth announced its Family Medicine Residency Program earned accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education on Feb. 3.

In 2018, Bayhealth began the process to launch graduate medical education programs for physicians who have recently graduated from medical school, also called residencies. While there have been many months of developing and planning the program, one of the biggest hurdles is becoming accredited.

“We are so excited to share that the Bayhealth Family Medicine Residency Program has earned its accreditation,” said Bayhealth Family Medicine Residency Program Director Brintha Vasagar. “The family medicine residency will not only bring formal academics to our healthcare system but will also bring much needed primary care to our community. We are committed to recruiting only the highest caliber medical students to join our first class of residents and establish a culture of excellence.”

With the program accredited, Bayhealth has a confirmed start date of July 2021 for the first class of family medicine residents. The residents will report directly to Vasagar, but will work with a large faculty of attending physicians at Bayhealth.

One of the key benefits to the program is that it will provide more care to the community by licensed physicians by adding eight new resident physicians each year, each of whom will practice for three years. Residents, under the supervision and guidance of attending physicians, will learn to provide excellent care for all ages. When the program reaches full capacity, the 24 residents, in addition to the faculty, will add more than 30,000 patient care visits for the community each year. Moreover, the goal is for many of the residents to ultimately choose to continue to provide care in our community.

As Bayhealth continues to develop the residency program, Vasagar will begin recruiting fourth-year medical students. Match Day — where residents are paired with a GME program at hospitals across the country — will take place in March 2021. That's when Bayhealth will announce who has been selected to join the inaugural class of Bayhealth’s Family Medicine Residency Program starting in July 2021.

For more on accreditation, visit acgme.org.