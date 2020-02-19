The performance will feature skilled students on Friday, Feb. 21.

Music School of Delaware will host a special evening of music in Milford, for the school's annual fundraising and awareness campaign.

"I Love Music Month," will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21 at the Music School's Milford Branch. A freewill offering will be accepted at the door. Seating is limited, so RSVPs are required by calling 422-2043 or emailing Janne Collins at mbfrontdesk@musicschoolofdelaware.org.

"I Love Music Month" will feature string students from William Henry Middle School as well as Milford Branch students Sigrid Evers (violin); Adam and Lucas Foster (guitar and drums duo); Garry Li (piano); Eric Liu (piano) and Allison Swartzentruber (violin).

About the school



The Music School of Delaware was founded in 1924 to provide excellence in music education, training and experiences for people of all ages and levels of ability. Today, the Music School is a nationally-accredited, statewide, nonprofit organization that reaches thousands of residents from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

The school offers instructional programs and over 120 public performances each year, and is the only nationally-accredited program of its kind in Delaware, and the only statewide accredited community music school in the nation.

The school's standard-setting instructional programs are delivered by a faculty of almost 90 expert artists and educators.

Locations include branches in Wilmington and Milford and almost 20 satellite and outreach sites throughout the region.

The school administers a financial assistance program for those demonstrating financial need, and merit scholarships for the most highly-motivated students.

For more information, call the Wilmington Branch at 76201132, the Milford Branch at 422-2043 or visit the website at musicschoolofdelaware.org.