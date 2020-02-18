Robert A. Peal was charged with third-degree rape and sexual solicitation of a minor.

Robert A. Peal, 27, of Townsend, was arrested Feb. 17 on multiple sexual assault-related charges for engaging in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female.

Peal, who is a driver for DHL, initially contacted the female victim on Oct. 8 when he delivered a package at her Sparrow Run residence in Newark. The two engaged in a sexual relationship that continued through the last week of November, according to the Delaware State Police.

Peal surrendered to detectives Feb. 17. He was formally charged with third-degree rape — victim is less than 16 years old and defendant is more than 10 years older than victim — and sexual solicitation of a child under the age of 18.

Peal was arraigned and then released after posting $375,000 secured bail. Due to the sensitive nature of this incident and out of consideration to the victim, only limited information is being released, the police said.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident or any other possible information involving criminal acts related to Peal can contact Det. A. Lloyd at 302-365-8411.