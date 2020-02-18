The show is March 20 at Christina Cultural Arts Center.

The funk/hip-hop and jazz ensemble Ghost-Note will gig at Christina Cultural Arts Center in Wilmington at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 20. Tickets are $20 in advance at ccacde.org or $25 at the door.

The concert will be part of the continuing "Live @ Christina" music series.

Each season, CCAC has been fortunate to welcome noted artists to our series like Grace Kelly, Corey Henry, Alicia Olatunja, Gregory Porter, Delfeayo Marsalis, Snarky Puppy and Christian Sands.

Headed by Snarky Puppy's multi-Grammy-winning percussion duo of Robert "Sput" Searight and Nate Werth, Ghost-Note is an explosion of sound.

With an expansive roster of next-level musicians - representing members of Prince, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Kendrick Lamar, Marcus Miller, Toto, Justin Timberlake, and more - the band is pushing funk music into the future, building on the uplifting, pioneering foundations laid out by the likes of James Brown and Sly & The Family Stone and infusing their fresh take with tastes of afrobeat, hip-hop, psychedelia, world folklore, and more.

After forming in 2015, Ghost-Note has already begun to take the world by storm. The group's two studio albums - 2018's Swagism and 2015's Fortified - have earned critical acclaim and popular success around the globe, with both albums hitting the #1 spot on the iTunes Jazz Charts. This ever-growing family of musicians has mounted successful headlining tours in the United States, Canada, and Japan and performed at high-profile international music festivals and events.

This engagement of Ghost-Note is made possible through the Jazz Touring Network program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

ABOUT CHRISTINA CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

The mission of Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. (CCAC) is to make affordable arts, education, career training, exhibitions and live performances accessible to youth and adults in a welcoming learning environment.

For more than 70 years, CCAC has been an anchor in the Delaware arts community and Wilmington's Creative District, focusing on the tenets of Hope, Knowledge, Inspiration & Passion by providing instruction and performance/exhibition opportunities in music, dance, drama, visual arts and poetry.

Christina offers one of the only integrated arts and academic programs in Delaware, utilizing the power of arts to promote school success, career training, and positive social behavior.

We collaborate with local and national partners - business, educators, and artists - to promote the creative industry and advocate for the socio-economic impact of the arts in our community. Christina Cultural Arts Center is a member of the Mid Atlantic Foundation Jazz Touring Network. For more information visit ccacde.org.