A 43-year-old Milton man won $10,000 playing the Delaware Lottery.

Shawn Carr purchased a variety of "instant games" while visiting O’Neill’s Liquors in Milford. One of those tickets was "CUBE CROSSWORD HD" — and that ticket ended up winning him $10,000.

Carr, who has been playing the Lottery since he was 18, said he has won a few smaller prizes in the past, including a $1,000 prize, but this was by far his biggest win yet.

“I was at my friend’s house when I scratched the ticket,” said Carr. “I started jumping and screaming when I saw I had won. My friend thought I was joking at first, but when she looked at the ticket, she was as excited as me.”

When asked what he was planning to do with his winnings, Carr said he plans to buy a new cell phone because he recently cracked the screen of his current one.

Carr claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on February 14, 2020.