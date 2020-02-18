Judith Speizer Crandell will be among about 25 fellows focusing on creative projects at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts

A Milton writer has been awarded a fellowship by the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts.

Judith Speizer Crandell will be among about 25 fellows focusing on creative projects at the working retreat for visual artists, writers and composers.

In 2018, Speizer Crandell was awarded a seaside writers' retreat residency by the Delaware Division of the Arts and the Delaware Arts Council. Her novel, ”The Woman Puzzle,” was published by Devil’s Party Press in Nov. 2019.

The Virginia Center for the Creative Arts is a unique organization of national stature and international impact. As one of the largest year-round artist residency programs, the Center hosts over 400 artist-fellows annually at its Mt. San Angelo facility in Amherst, Virginia and 50 annually at the Moulin à Nef in Auvillar, France. The Center is a wellspring of music, literature and the visual arts, providing residencies for artists during the most important and the least-supported phase of their work - the creative phase.

A typical residency ranges from two weeks to two months. Each artist is provided with a private bedroom, a private studio and three prepared meals a day. This distraction-free atmosphere, as well as the energy that results from having some 25 creative people gathered in one place, enables artists to be highly productive.

The artists who come to the Center, whether emerging or established, are selected through competitive peer review on the basis of the important or innovative work they are doing in their respective fields. Since its founding in 1971, the Center has hosted over 5,900 writers, visual artists, and composers. VCCA fellows have received worldwide attention including MacArthur fellowships, Pulitzer Prizes, Guggenheim fellowships, National Endowment for the Arts awards, the National Book Award, Grammy Awards and Academy Award nominations.

